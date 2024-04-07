Veteran cinematographer Gangu Ramsay dies at 83 after long illness

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Cinematographer Gangu Ramsay's health problems had increased significantly in the last one month

Veteran Bollywood cinematographer Gangu Ramsay passed away on Sunday. Gangu had been ill for a long time and his health problems had increased significantly in the last one month, after which he was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, where he died today at 8 am. The veteran cinematographer said goodbye to the world at the age of 83.

Did cinematography in more than 50 films

Gangu Ramsay, one of the famous Ramsay Brothers was a renowned cinematographer and film producer F.U. He was the second eldest son of Ramsay. Like his father, Gangu Ramsay was also an excellent cinematographer, who left a deep mark on the cinema world. He did cinematography in more than 50 films under the Ramsay Brothers banner. These include classic films like 'Veerana', 'Purana Mandir' and 'Band Darwaza', 'Do Gaj Zameen Ke Neeche', 'Samri', 'Tahkhana', 'Puraani Haveli' and 'Khoj' with Rishi Kapoor.

Worked with these stars too

Gangu Ramsay also worked for Saif Ali Khan's first film 'Aashiq Awara'. Apart from this, she worked with Akshay Kumar in many great films, which include superhit films like Khiladi Ka Khiladi, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi. Along with films, Gangu Ramsay also left a deep impression on TV. He especially worked with Zee's horror shows for more than eight years. Apart from this, he also worked for 'Saturday Suspense', 'Nagin', and 'Jimbo'. He also worked with famous actors like Vishnu Vardhan in the South Film Industry.

