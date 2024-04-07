Here's why Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala starrer Monkey Man's release date is still uncertain in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Here's why Monkey Man's has not been released in India

Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala will mark her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man. On the other hand, Hollywood actor Dev Patel will mark his directorial debut with the upcoming release. There was a lot of confusion regarding its release in India. Earlier the film was set to release on April 5th in and out of India. But after much if and but the film was eventually released globally but not in India. The trailer and teaser of the film were enough to create anticipation for this film. Unfortunately, the Indian audience will have to wait longer to watch Monkey Man.

Why is Monkey Man not releasing in India?

Several aspects have made this film's release in India uncertain. Dev Patel's Monkey Man has a lot of Hindu references as well as it mentions Lord Hanuman. Hence, it goes without saying that such films always come under the tight scanner of the Censor Board of India. According to a report by The New Statesman, "Monkey Man's critique of an extremely popular dictator who has managed to weaponize Hinduism is not exactly subtle."

Moreover, earlier it was believed that the release of Monkey Man was being pushed to avoid a clash with Akshay Kumar's Chote Miyan Bade Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Miadaan. However, Dev Patel's film has not been cleared by the censor board to date. Several reports also claimed that Monkey Man has excessive violence and few scenes might hurt the sentiments of the section of the audience. Hence, the Censor process is expected to take time. To get clearance from the CBFC, major chunks of the film's visuals and dialogues may have to be edited or deleted.

About the film

The story of Monkey Man is based on India and it seems to be inspired by the story of Lord Hanuman. In the trailer, Dev's character is shown in an underground fight club where some famous fighters go and beat him up for money. He wears a gorilla mask during fights. This trailer contains glimpses of Dev's childhood in which he is seen spending time with his mother and how his life ended. It shows how as he grows up and finds various ways to take revenge from his enemies who have taken away everything from him.

Let us tell you that Monkey Man is being released in theaters worldwide on 5th April. Dev directed his original story and wrote the screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Cooley. Apart from Dev and Sobhita, the film also stars Makrand Deshpande, Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Aditi Kalkunte, and Ashwini Kalsekar. Monkey Man is co-produced by Dev Patel.

