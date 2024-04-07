Sunday, April 07, 2024
     
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Regional Cinema
  Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser to drop tomorrow, makers tease fans with in-studio photo

Written By : India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By : Sakshi Verma
New Delhi
Published on: April 07, 2024 13:13 IST
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser to drop tomorrow

Pushpa 2: The Rule is indeed the most awaited film of the year. From the first poster release to the teaser announcement it has not only set the right tone for the beginning of Pushpa's rule, but it has also elevated the excitement a notch higher. Amid the rising fervor, the makers dropped the image from the dubbing studio, which takes the excitement to a level high for its release tomorrow, on April 8th.

Pushpa 2 makers and Allu Arjun tease fans with an in-studio image

Taking to social media, the makers shared the image with a caption that says, "HIGH ALERT #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out tomorrow! The nation will go on a high adrenaline rush #PushpaMassJathara" Allu Arjun took to his social media this morning and took the fans and the audiences into the studio where the makers and team are working rigorously to deliver the mass euphoria with the much-awaited teaser. Taking to social media, he shared the image with "ALL SET" captioned on it.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMPushpa 2: The Rule teaser to drop tomorrow

Signifianctly, three days before the release of Puspa 2 teaser, the makers had also share Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna's poster to ignite excitment among fans. 

About the film

Allu Arjun, under director Sukumar's guidance, reprises his role for the sequel, accompanied by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It is significant to note that the first part, Pushpa: The Rise earned around 360-373 crore at the world box office. 

Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. The music is given by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad. For the unversed, Pushpa 2 will be clashing with Ajay Devgn's much-awaited flick Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in important roles. Both these films will be released on August 15, 2024.

