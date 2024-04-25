Is Kiara Advani replacing Shruti Hassan in Prabhas starrer Salaar 2? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kiara Advani may replace Shruti Hassan in Salaar 2

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has not only worked with Bollywood superstars but has also shared the screen with big superstars from the South as well. Now there is talk that she can be seen in Prabhas' Saalar 2. It is being claimed in media reports that the makers can bring Kiara Advani for a special role in Salaar 2. However, it is also yet to be revealed whether she'll be replacing Shruti Hassan or Kiara will have a separate role in the sequel.

Kiara Advani to romance Prabhas for the first time?

According to the reports, Kiara Advani may be paired with Prabhas in Salaar 2. If this really happens, then this will be the first time when the pair will be seen on the big screen. The other side of this would be that Shruti Haasan may lose her role in Salaar 2. The report claims that Kiara Advani can be seen in the female lead role in Salaar 2. At present there is no information about the character. Whereas the makers of Salaar 2 have not yet reacted to the news of Kiara's involvement in the sequel.

Salaar box office collection

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire was released in December 2023. Where big stars like Prithviraj Sukumar, Shruti Hassan, and Jagapati Babu were seen with Prabhas. The film achieved hit status by earning Rs 500 crore globally. Since then fans have been waiting for its sequel. Salaar was directed by KGF's Famed filmmaker Prashant Neel. The story of the film was related to a princely state where the power struggle was shown along with bloodshed and a lot of drama. But in whose hands the power will go, this will be known in Part 2. That's why the audience is eagerly waiting for the sequel of Salaar 2. Now it remains to see when will the makers release the second part.

Also Read: Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 2 guns supplying accused from Punjab