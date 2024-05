Updated on: May 01, 2024 10:16 IST

BJP warns Congress over alleged doctored video of Home Minister Amit Shah | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

As phase-3 of Lok Sabha polls 2024 nears, HM Amit Shah’s doctored video is making rounds on social media. In fake video, HM Shah was purportedly seen advocating for abolition of reservation quotas for SCs, STs, and OBCs.