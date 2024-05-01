Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Fake videos being circulated to mislead voters. Know the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Several fake videos are being circulated on Social Media

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amid the high-stakes Lok Sabha elections, several videos are being circulated on social media to spread lies among voters. Recently, several videos have emerged showing prominent leaders making statements on various issues. However, it has been discovered that some of these videos were manipulated. Political parties are now levelling serious accusations against their opponents for circulating these fake videos.

Fake video of Amit Shah

The video causing the most commotion lately is of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding reservation. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has asserted that these videos are being disseminated by Congress on social media platform X through various handles. The BJP has accused the Congress party of employing diverse political strategies to propagate falsehoods. According to the BJP, a doctored video is being circulated where Union Home Minister Amit Shah purportedly states that if the BJP comes to power, reservations for SC/ST/OBC communities will cease. However, the BJP clarified that Shah was actually referring to discontinuing what he deemed unconstitutional Muslim reservations.

Doctored video of BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena

A doctored video of BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena was also circulated in which he was purportedly saying that if the Prime Minister crosses 400 seats, he will change the Constitution and also end reservation. He was in fact saying that this is a misinformation which is being spread, but this part was edited out.

Fake videos of Bollywood actors

A fake video of actor Ranveer Singh was spread to show that he is saying PM Modi’s purpose is to celebrate our sad lives, unemployment, and inflation. Similarly, a fake video of actor Aamir Khan was spread in which he was seen promoting the Congress party and saying that all Indians have Rs 15 lakh, while warning people to stay safe from jumla promises. Later, Aamir Khan issued a clarification that he has never endorsed any political party.

