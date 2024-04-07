Jewel Thief: Saif Ali Khan to work with Siddharth Anand after 17 years, Kunal Khemu, Jaideep Ahlawat included

Follow us on Image Source : X Saif Ali Khan unites with Siddharth Anand after 17 years

Director Siddharth Anand has been in the news ever since Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan hit the theatres. The film released in early 2023, created a lot of chaos at the box office. The film collected around Rs 1000 crores and gave SRK his perfect comeback after 4 years. After this, Siddharth Anand's Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starrer 'Fighter' was released this year and it also got a tremendous response from the audience. Now the news is that Siddharth is going to unite with his 17-year-old friend again. We are talking about Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, with whom Siddharth last worked in Ta Ra Rum Pum.

Siddharth and Saif were spotted outside Marflix Pictures

Siddharth Anand recently reunited with actor Saif Ali Khan after many years and was spotted by the paparazzi outside Marflix Pictures. The director-actor duo worked together in Salaam Namaste (2005) and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007). After reuniting 17 years after their last project, they are being speculated to work together on a project, although there has been no official announcement on the same.

Jewel Thief cast

According to media reports, Siddharth Anand is producing Jewel Thief starring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta. Amidst these reports, the filmmaker along with producer Mamta Anand was seen meeting Saif Ali Khan along with actor Kunal Kapoor at the Marflix Pictures office.

Directed by Robbie Grewal, this film is currently in the production stage and is scheduled to be shot in international locations in May. Produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their banner Marflix Pictures, the project is going to be streamed on a leading OTT platform.

Saif Ali Khan's latest movies include Vikram Vedha, Bhoot Police and Baazaar. He was also seen in Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush. After recovering from an elbow surgery, the actor seems to have returned to a film set.

