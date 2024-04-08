Family Star Box Office Report: Vijay Deverakonda's film sees slight dip in collection on Day 3

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in Family Star

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star finally released in theatres today, April 5, 2024. Despite so much hype and excitement, the film couldn't earn enough on the third day and had a slight dip in the collection. According to the report in Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3 crore in India on the third day, taking its total collection to Rs 11.95 crore. Family Star had an overall 26.94 % occupancy rate in the Telugu version and 19.83 % in the Tamil version.

The Family Star Day 3 Telugu Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 17.75%

Afternoon Shows: 32.24%

Evening Shows: 33.74%

Night Shows: 24.01%

The Family Star Day 3 Tamil Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 15.46%

Afternoon Shows: 24.85%

Evening Shows: 21.36%

Night Shows: 17.64%

Despite being the weekend and no big releases so far, the film couldn't gather much audience. The film premiered in the US on April 4, a day before its release in India. The certification to the film was granted on Tuesday, April 2 and pictures of the certificate went viral on the internet. As per the viral pictures, Family Star is 2 hours, 43 minutes and 20 seconds and the Censor Board has suggested five cuts which include five swear words and a scene which contains excessive use of liquor labels.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. Produced by Dil Raju, Family Star was released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur shared space for the first time in Family Star.

