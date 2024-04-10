Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops ADORABLE pic of daughter Malti Marie's 'Rainy day shenanigans' | Take a look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM PeeCee will next be seen alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State.

'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra, who was recently in India for nearly a month, is currently busy with the shoot for her next flick, Heads of State. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of Insta Stories, updating her fans about her latest activity. In the first Story, she shared a video of driving to work through a mountainous region and captioned it as, ''When the drive to work looks like this.''

The next one features a click showcasing the zig-zag road through which she will drive to work. However, she never hides from showing off the activities of her toddler as well on Instagram and the next Story is proves the same. In the next Insta Story, her daughter Malti Marie is seen enjoying the rainy day and blowing bubbles from her toy.

Check out Malti Marie's adorable pic:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram Story.

Last week, PeeCee shared a work update with her fans on the social media platform wherein she can be seen reading the scripts of her next project, Heads of State, also starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra was in India recently for nearly a month along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter. During her visit to India, she celebrated the festival of Holi and also attended several other events and parties including her cousin Mannara Chopra's birthday bash in Mumbai. She also offered prayers at the iconic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya along with her family.

On the work front

Earlier this month, the actress announced a couple of her upcoming projects. She announced a collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich for his upcoming feature documentary titled Born Hungry. PeeCee will be producing the project.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago. Apart from these, she will also be filming the second season of Citadel soon.

