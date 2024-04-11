Conan O'Brien returns to 'The Tonight Show' after 14 years, calls it 'weird'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Conan O'Brien hosted 'The Late Night' for 16 seasons.

Conan O'Brien, popularly known for his stint as comedian and former host of The Tonight Show, made a highly anticipated return to the program. The comedian hosted 'Late Night' for 16 seasons, from 1993 to 2009. "It's weird to come back," O'Brien told Fallon during his latest appearance. "I haven't been in this building for such a long time, and I haven't been on this floor in forever.''

He added, "I was here for 16 years doing the Late Night show before we went out to L.A. and right across the hall -- all these memories came flooding back to me." O'Brien later joked that it was strange seeing other sets built in what used to be his show's studio.

Earlier during their conversation, Fallon also noted that O'Brien was his first-ever talk show appearance. The host proceeded to show a photo of himself as a guest on Late Night with O'Brien in 1999, adding, "I was honoured to be on your show."

One of the most memorable late-night departures from NBC's 'The Tonight Show' is O'Brien's sudden resignation. Even though Jay Leno has already handed the Tonight reins to O'Brien, the network started developing ideas for a new programme that would include Leno in the same time slot. Following O'Brien's departure after just seven months in charge, Leno returned to host until Fallon took over in 2014.

During his memorable final time hosting Tonight in 2019, he noted that the NBC show fulfilled his lifelong dream. He also added during his monologue at the time, "I just want to say to the kids out there watching: You can do anything you want in life. Unless Jay Leno wants to do it, too."

O'Brien's also promoted his upcoming travel series Conan O'Brien Must Go, which hits Max on April 18, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

