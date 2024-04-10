Actress Assault Case: Actress demands fresh investigation from Kerala HC into illegal access of visuals

Follow us on Image Source : X The actress has demanded fresh investigation in Assault Case

In the case of assault on the actress in 2017, the victim has filed a petition in the Kerala High Court, requesting to order a fresh investigation into the scenes of the incident present in the memory card and pen drive. All these equipment were in the custody of the court. The victim has claimed in her petition that the investigation report regarding illegal access of devices shows that the investigating authority has not conducted a fair and complete investigation as per the directions of the High Court.

The victim demanded re-investigation

The victim has argued in the case that the old report should be canceled. She has also been requested that to maintain the legal system and under the supervision of the High Court, it should be investigated by the SIT. She has alleged that police and agencies were instructed to join the investigation, but the investigating authority deliberately concealed the facts. The actress further claimed that both the devices were in the personal custody of judicial officers and staff. They were not in the safe custody of any court.

Deliberately kept away from the investigation?

The actress has also alleged that no effort was made to trace the electronic devices used to access the scenes in the two films. The investigating authority wrongly accepted the statement of the culprits without any corroboration. Along with this, she said that he was deliberately kept away from the investigation and was not even allowed to give written arguments. Along with this, the victim has claimed that as per the forensic report, the memory card was accessed thrice while it was in the custody of the court.

Know the whole matter here

The actress, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, was kidnapped by some people on the night of February 17, 2017, who forcibly entered her car and allegedly molested her for two hours. They had carried out the incident to blackmail the actress as well. There are 10 accused in this case including actor Dilip and the police have arrested seven. Dilip was arrested and was later released on bail.

