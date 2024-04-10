Emergency: Kangana Ranaut opens up about late PM Indira Gandhi's biopic

Follow us on Image Source : X Kangana Ranaut opens up about doing Emergency movie

Four-time National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut is ready to hit the theaters with the character of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Ranaut has directed the political drama Emergency and has recently talked about the aim of this film. Being considered one of the biggest political dramas of the year, the film is said to be bringing a real perspective on history. Along with this, Kangana has said that she has also tried to portray Indira Gandhi on screen with honesty.

What did Kangana Ranaut say?

In a recent interview, Kangana also expressed her views on women and her vision for the film. 'As I have always said, whether it is Indira Gandhi or any other woman, I have a lot of sympathy for women. I can't pretend about it and I also have respect for women, so I have worked a lot for them. I have made a film based on the life of Indira Gandhi and when you are an artist, everything serves as inspiration. Keeping those feelings in mind, I made that film. So when it comes out I think everyone will like it. They should see it as an entertaining film. The incidents that happened with our Constitution, what are the reasons behind those incidents, we should focus on those reasons so that there is no tampering with our Constitution in the future. The credibility of a leader, deep hidden security, insecurity, strength or weakness, all factors should be considered so that there is no interference in our Constitution in the future. That's why I made this film,' Kangana Ranaut said.

About the film

Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, 'Emergency' also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in lead roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film has music by Sanchit Balhara and screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. Emergency is going to be released on June 14. Let us tell you that Kangana Ranaut is contesting the elections on a BJP ticket from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency of Himachal Pradesh.

