KFG star Yash joins Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana but will not play Ravan: Reports

=There is a lot of discussion these days in the corridors of Bollywood about Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana. Many updates have come out regarding this film being made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. Ranbir Kapoor is working hard for his role. A video of his training was revealed recently. While reports earlier suggested that KGF star Yash would be featuring in the film as Ravan but seems like there has been a change of plans.

Ramayana is Ranbir Kapoor's dream project

Ramayan is part of Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor's dream project. While Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the role of Lord Ram in the movie, Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of Goddess Sita. Apart from this, the names of some other actors have been revealed for some more characters. 'KGF' star Yash's name has come up to play the character of Ravana in this film. Whereas, Lara Dutta's name is being discussed for the role of Kaikeyi. Apart from these, actress Sheeba Chaddha's name came up for the character of Manthara, while there is a discussion about Vijay Sethupati for Vibhishan. Among all these names, one actor has distanced himself from Ramayana.

Yash will not feature in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan

According to several reports, amidst all the discussions, an actor has taken his step back from director Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. This actor is 'KGF' fame Yash. There is talk that Yash will not be associated with this film as an actor but only as a co-producer. He was supposed to play the role of Ravana in the film, but now this role may go to someone else.

Yash presented his wish to just become a co-producer of a film rather than charging huge fees by playing the role of 'Raavan'. Before this, the looks and some videos of the actors from the sets of Ramayana film went viral, after which no phone policy has been implemented on the set.

