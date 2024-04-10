'Never peeing again...', Emmy winner Vir Das spots snake in resort bathroom | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vir Das shares a close encounter with a snake in resort bathroom

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das brought glory to India by winning the Emmy Award last year. Meanwhile, the 44-year-old has surprised everyone by sharing a scary video on his X profile. Das has shared a clip of his close encounter with a snake in the bathroom of his resort. Apart from this, he has also been seen writing a long note on X and telling the whole story.

Vir Das shares the video on X

Sharing the video on X, Vir Das wrote in the caption, 'At an eco-resort for the night because we’re shooting nearby. Needed to take a piss. Opened up the bathroom door, stood over the pot, junk out, and before I began…a snake fell from the ceiling directly on to the water tank near the flush handle. Yup. Never peeing again.' In the video, Das can be seen asking a hotel staff about whether the snake is poisonous or not.

The clip of Veer Das has gone viral on social media as soon as it surfaced and ex-users are giving strong reactions to it. One person wrote, 'Hope you are okay because after reading this I am in shock.' Another wrote: 'I imagine you're standing at the entrance to the Chamber of Secrets.' While another writes, 'Yes! I will never go to any eco-resort.

On the work front

Veer Das was last seen in the 2022 American film 'The Bubble'. Now he will soon be seen in Ananya Pandey's debut web series 'Call Me Bay'. It also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskaan Jaffery, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur. This series will stream on Prime Video. 'Call Me Bay' is directed by Colin D'Cunha and written by Ishita Moitra, Sameena Motlekar and Rohit Nair. For the unversed, Das won the International Emmy Award 2023 for his stand-up special Vir Das: Landing in the best comedy category.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan shoots at Howrah Bridge, shares new post on Instagram | See Photo