Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan shoots at Howrah Bridge, shares new post on Instagram | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan shoots at Howrah Bridge for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently in the news for his most awaited film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. A few days ago, the shooting of this horror comedy film by director Anees Bazmee started in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Kartik has shared the latest picture from the sets of the film on social media in which he is seen blocking the Kolkata road. The actor can be seen in the get-up of Rooh Baba. For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan has been paired up with Bulbul girl Triptii Dimri in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba spotted

Kartik posted the picture on his official Instagram handle. In this photo, Kartik can be seen standing in the middle of the road on the famous Howrah Bridge of Kolkata, known as the City of Joy. A queue of taxis is also seen behind him, which is enough to tell that the actor has created a traffic jam in Howrah. Kartik Aaryan looks stunning in Rooh Baba's look. "Kolkata How-rah You," read his caption. Fans are liking and commenting heavily on this photo by Kartik.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Director Anees Bazmee's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in theaters on the occasion of Diwali this year. Critically acclaimed actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit will be seen playing important roles along with Kartik in this film.

Kartik's work front

Talking about Karthik's work front, he was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kiara Advani was seen opposite him in this film. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he will next be seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. he story of this film will be based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. For the unversed, Petkar is a gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics held in Germany. Kartik also has Vishal Bharadwaj's next in the pipeline.

Also Read: Learn how 'Chandu Champion' changed Kartik Aryan’s life