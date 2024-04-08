Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion changed Kartik Aaryan’s life, know how

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Chandu Champion changed Kartik Aaryan’s life

Chandu Champion is one of the anticipated movies of this year. The film arriving with a grand canvas and an interesting story, will also see Kartik Aaryan in a never-before-seen avatar. Well, the superstar is leaving no stone unturned to bring his character to perfection and interestingly, this has also impacted him positively in real life as he has now turned fitness freak.

Kartik Aaryan's transformation for Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan's dedication to perfecting his character in Chandu Champion has been making waves all across. Be it his shocking body transformation to his rigorous training for his language dialect, the superstar is truly giving his heart and soul to this film. Well, the reflection of the training seems to be imbibed in Kartik's real life as well as he has turned a fitness freak. He is getting into a regular workout. Most often, he is seen outside the gym. As much as this speaks volumes of Kartik's dedication, it also showcases the film's impact on the life of the superstar. This would indeed be a special film in the career of Kartik.

About the film

Sajid Nadiadwala is producing Karthik's film Chandu Champion. Reportedly, Shraddha is playing the female lead in the film, but makers have kept it under wraps. The story of this film will be based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. For the unversed, Petkar is a gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics held in Germany. Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release in cinemas.

Kartik's work front

Talking about Karthik's work front, he was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kiara Advani was seen opposite him in this film. Apart from Chandu Champion, he will next be seen opposite Tripti Dimrii in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He also has Vishal Bharadwaj's next in the pipeline.

