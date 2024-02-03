'Kartik Aaryan is the true...', Manoj Bajpayee says THIS after winning award for Joram at an event​

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the talented actors in the industry and never fails to amaze netizens with his unique roles. His power-packed performances in be it series or in films have captivated people. He recently won an award for Best Actor Jury Choice for Joram. The actor's special request was his award should be presented to him by Kartik Aaryan.

In the clip, Manoj Bajpayee after receiving the award says, "Why did I do this?...The main reason is, Kartik is the true representative of all the people coming from outside with the stars in their eyes and make it with sheer resilience, intelligence and complete dedication.

He further added, so before I thank my director, I thank you Kartik and all the actors like you who are collecting so much courage and come to a big bad city like Mumbai and keep knocking the door hard, harder, hardest all the time till the door opens." He later thanked the director for the beautiful cult movie Joram.

Joram tells the story of a desperate man who flees with his infant daughter from the problems of his past and the forces that want him dead. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe, Megha Mathur, Tannishtha Chaterjee and Rajshri Deshpande among others. Joram was produced by Zee Studios with Makhijafilm. The film was release on February 1 and has received critical acclaim from the audience.

Manoj Bajpayee was previously seen in black comedy crime thriller series Killer Soup. The series is loosely based on 2017 case in Telangana and stars Konkana Sen Sharma, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Kani Kusruti and Shilpa Mudbi among others.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his upcoming film Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. This is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker who is well known for films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83. The film will be jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, and Bhool Bhulaiaa 3 in his kitty. He was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film did well at the box office.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking stay on defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar dismissed by Court

Also Read: The Crew teaser: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu-starrer gets a new release date | Deets inside