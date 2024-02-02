Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking stay on defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar dismissed by Court

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar

Kangana Ranaut's ongoing legal battle with the lyricist Javed Akhtar has come up with a major twist. The actress' petition which she had filed against Javed Akhtar in regards to defamation, Bombay High Court has dismissed it. The court has rejected this petition of the actress. Justice Prakash Naik passed the order and held the proceedings. This comes after, Javed Akhtar filed a complaint in 2020 against the actress when she had accused him of threatening her after calling her to his home after her ugly fight with Hrithik Roshan.

She said that, "Once Javed Akhtar called me to his house and told me Rakesh Roshan (father of Hrithik Roshan) and his family are very big people. If you don't apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction… you will commit suicide. These were his words. He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house".

Javed Akhtar moved a revision petition before the sessions court, saying the summons to him was issued by the metropolitan magistrate's court in suburban Andheri in a “hasty and inappropriate manner”, which has resulted in a “grave miscarriage of justice”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is all geared up for her upcoming release Emergency. In the historical drama, Kangana will play the role of the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. Apart from Kangana, the upcoming film stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary and late actor Satish Kaushik. Apart from acting, Kangana Ranaut is also directing the film.

