Friday, February 02, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. James Gunn announces two new DCU projects, shares update on Instagram

James Gunn announces two new DCU projects, shares update on Instagram

Filmmaker James Gunn announces new DC slate and two more projects on social media. Scroll down to know more details.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: February 02, 2024 15:11 IST
James Gunn
Image Source : INSTAGRAM James Gunn

DC fans gear up for new films and new adventures! Your favourite characters will soon be on the big screen!! On the occasion of DC's first anniversary, filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has announced two projects on social media, which will begin in 2024.

Along with the Superman poster, James Gunn took to social media and wrote in the caption, "One year ago today Peter Safran & I introduced our DC slate for the first time- thanks to all of you for the support you've given us throughout the year. 

He further added, Today, Superman Legacy is about to start production, episodes of Creature Commandos are being finished that will release later this year, at least 2 more projects are gearing up to go in the next couple of months, amazing scripts keep coming in, & incredible talent are being attached to new projects, planned & unplanned. Thank You!! #DCStudios".

Fans couldn't keep calm and flooded the comment section and showed their excitement. One user said, "In Gun, we trust". Another user said, "We're so excited to see this new DC Universe!!". "I trust you James Gun", wrote the third user. 

James Gunn is an American filmmaker and studio executive who has worked in several films including Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Slither among others.

Also Read: 'Killers of the Flower Moon' producer Bradley Thomas' wife dies by suicide

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay enters Tamil Nadu politics: Facts, films and all you need to know about Tamil star

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Hollywood Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Hollywood News

Latest News