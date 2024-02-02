James Gunn announces two new DCU projects, shares update on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM James Gunn

DC fans gear up for new films and new adventures! Your favourite characters will soon be on the big screen!! On the occasion of DC's first anniversary, filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has announced two projects on social media, which will begin in 2024.

Along with the Superman poster, James Gunn took to social media and wrote in the caption, "One year ago today Peter Safran & I introduced our DC slate for the first time- thanks to all of you for the support you've given us throughout the year.

He further added, Today, Superman Legacy is about to start production, episodes of Creature Commandos are being finished that will release later this year, at least 2 more projects are gearing up to go in the next couple of months, amazing scripts keep coming in, & incredible talent are being attached to new projects, planned & unplanned. Thank You!! #DCStudios".

Fans couldn't keep calm and flooded the comment section and showed their excitement. One user said, "In Gun, we trust". Another user said, "We're so excited to see this new DC Universe!!". "I trust you James Gun", wrote the third user.

James Gunn is an American filmmaker and studio executive who has worked in several films including Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Slither among others.

