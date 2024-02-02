'Killers of the Flower Moon' producer Bradley Thomas' wife dies by suicide

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bradley Thomas with wife Isabelle Thomas

Bradley Thomas who was one of the producers of Killers of the Flower Moon, is dealing with a tragic loss in his family. According to reports, his wife Isabelle Thomas has died by suicide at a hotel in Los Angeles.

Isabelle Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office, which determined a death consistent with a major fall and officially listed it as suicide.

Who is Bradley Thomas?

Bradley Thomas is an American film and televison producer. He has worked in television, film and documentaries. Bradley is also the co-founder of Imperative Entertainment which focuses on finalising and branding across all platforms.

Bradley Thomas has produced films including The Last Vermer, The Mule, The Square, All the Money in The World, The Three Stooges, Hall Pass, The Heartbreak Kid, The Perfect Catch, Ozzy & Drix, Shallow Hall and Killers of the Flower Moon among others.

Killers of the Flower Moon, written and directed by Martin Scorsese, is an epic Western crime drama. The film featured Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Di Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, Jason Isbell, Pat Healy and Gene Jones among others. Killers of the Flower Moon received critical acclaim and received accolades and ten nominations for Academy Awards.

