Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino to reunite for 'The Movie Critic'

Looks like Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino will create a blockbuster for the final time before the filmmaker retires. According to reports, the actor will be featured in an upcoming project titled The Movie Critic.

The film is based in the 1970s and tells the story of an irrelevant critic based in California who reviews mainstream movies for a magazine called The Popstar Pages. Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, the film will also star Paul Walter Hauser. Other details are yet to be announced.

This is not the first Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino have collaborated. Brad Pitt has starred in his films including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Inglorious Basterds.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood struck a chord with the audience and received critical acclaim. The film features Leonardo Di Caprio, Margot Robbie, Austin Butler, Margaret Qualley and Dakota Fanning. The film received several awards including Academy Awards, Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild Awards among others.

In Inglorious Basterds, the film starred Christoph Waltz, Eli Roth, Melanie Laurent, Diane Kruger, Eli Roth, Melanie Laurent and Michael Fassbender among others.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt is busy with the production of films including Landscape with Invisible Hand, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. He has psychological action thriller Wolfs and Untitled Joseph Kosinski film.

