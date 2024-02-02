Kareena Kapoor reviews Vikrant Massey-starrer 12 Fail, calls film's team 'legends'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 12th Fail can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

After bagging the Filmfare Award for Best Film, Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail is still captivating applause from fans and other B-town celebrities. Many popular personalities including Anand Mahindra, and Hrithik Roshan have already praised the film and now another name has been added to the list. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently watched the film and shared her views on the biographical drama flick based on the life of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. The actress took to her Instagram handle and gave a shoutout to the lead star Vikrant and other team members of 12th Fail.

Check out Kareena's latest Instagram Stories:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor's latest Instagram post

Calling the whole team of 12th Fail as 'legends', Kareena wrote, ''12th Fail. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and the entire cast and crew, legend’s''

Reacting to her post, Vikrant reshared the Stories and wrote, ''Bas, ab mai retire ho sakta hu (That's it! Now I can retire). Thank you so so much ma'am! You have no idea what this means to me.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Massey's latest Instagram post.

About the film 12th Fail

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Sanjay Bishnoi and Anshumaan Pushkar among others. The film which is based on real-life events, tells the story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who fearlessly embraced the idea of restarting his academic journey along with his daily struggles. The film got great reviews for its performance.

On box office front, the film was declared a superhit as in its over 50 days of theatrical run, the film made over Rs 55 crore nett at the Indian box office.

