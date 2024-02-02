Bobby Deol recreates 'Jamal Kudu' at niece's Sangeet ceremony in Udaipur | WATCH viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Bobby Deol recently attended niece's Sangeet ceremony in Udaipur.

Bobby Deol, whose 10-minute stint in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal became so popular that he is often asked to recreate some of the scenes publicly. Now, the actor recently attended his niece, Nikita Chaudhary's, wedding in Rajasthan's Udaipur, where he recreated the popular hook step of 'Jamal Kudu'. A video shared by paparazzo Varinder Chawla is doing rounds on the internet wherein 'Lord Bobby' is performing 'Jamal Kudu' with a whiskey glass on his head.

Check out the video:

In the video, Bobby is seen standing with the to-be bride and groom, along with other guests. In the background, Kamal Kudu from the Animal movie is played and the crowd is heard cheering out loud. Soon after Bobby started performing the hook steps, a few other guests also joined him on the stage. In the video, Bobby is seen wearing a black-coloured kurta with a matching jacket and white pajamas.

About Animal movie

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Bobby played the lead antagonist in the film. The film was a huge commercial success and grossed over Rs 800 crore worldwide, making it one of the most successful films of 2023. Recently, the film premiered on Netflix, however, its release on OTT was not taken by the audience nicely. The makers and the streaming platform faced massive backlash for not releasing the Extended Version of the film.

The film follows Ranvijay (Ranbir), the son of Balbir (Anil), a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father, following which Ranvijay plans to take revenge for his father.