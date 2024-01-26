'Chuna Laga Diya': Netflix faces backlash after Ranbir Kapoor's Animal arrives without Extended Cut

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Animal was released alongside Sam Bahadur.

After a successful theatrical run, Ranbir Kapoor's latest and biggest release of his career, Animal, has finally landed on OTT. Netflix on Friday, January 26, took to its social media accounts to announce the news of the arrival of the actioner. Earlier, several reports claimed that Animal will be arriving on Netflix with Extended Cut. It means the film was to premiere on the streaming platform with an additional 8 to 9 minutes of footage. Fans were super-excited for the OTT version of Animal and when the day of its premiere finally arrived, they were disappointed that there was no Extended Cut and began trolling Netflix on social media.

Reacting to Animal's OTT version without an Extended Cut, social media users slammed the streaming platform. One user wrote, ''But disappointed knowing there's no extended version on Netflix as said earlier.'' Another one wrote, ''What happened with extended version?? Second half is rubbish. Good 1st half.'' A third user commented, ''When are you releasing Extended Cut Version of @AnimalTheFilm.''

For the unversed, ahead of the film's release, the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed its verdict on Animal by giving it an 'A' certification. The CBFC also demanded five cuts in the film.

About the film

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay (Ranbir), the son of Balbir (Anil), a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father, following which Ranvijay plans to take revenge for his father.

Box Office Performance

On the box office front, the film was a huge commercial success and went on to gross over Rs 800 crore globally, making it one of the most successful Hindi films ever. This figures could have been much bigger as it was released in cinemas alongside Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur.

