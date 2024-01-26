Vijay Sethupathi likely to play Vibhishana in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Katrina Kaif.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is one of the most-awaited flicks of the actor's career. In the film, he will be seen playing Lord Ram while reports of several other big names being cast for playing other important characters of Ramayana have been doing rounds recently. As per a latest report by Pinkvilla, Nitesh Tiwari's directorial will feature Vijay Sethupathi playing the role of Vibhishana, brother of Ravana.

''Nitesh Tiwari recently met Vijay Sethupathi and took him through the script and the world that he is looking to create with Ramayana for the spectacle. Vijay was blown away by the narration and the visuals and has shown his interest in the film,'' Pinkvilla reported quoting a source close to the development.

The online portal also reported that the upcoming magnum opus will go on floors in March this year with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. ''Yash, who plays Ravana, will join the sets of Ramayana in June/July 2024 and complete his part for the first part of the epic in 15 days,'' Pinkvilla reported.

The report further states that Ramayana: Part One will wrap the shooting by July and the makers of the film will invest nearly 500 days in post-production work, majorly including work on visual effects.

''While pre-visualisation of the world is already done by DNEG, the team will be spending around 500 days to perfect the visuals as their idea is to deliver an uncompromised global product. The vision with Ramayana is not to make an Indian film, but a global project that creates a legacy for Indian Cinema. A dedicated team of the best VFX artists will exclusively work on Ramayana for 500 days starting from July,'' Pinkvilla reported quoting the source.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali next year.