Fighter: Deleted romantic number from Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer goes viral | WATCH

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's latest offering Fighter was released worldwide on January 25, 2024. The aerial actioner is one of the most-awaited flicks of 2024 as fans of the lead stars were eagerly waiting for the film's release to witness their first time on-screen pairing. However, there are some viewers who noticed that certain scenes from the film were removed from its Indian theatrical version. As per some of the viewers, these scenes were part of the promotional songs and videos but were not present in the theatre version.

On social media, people who have watched the film abroad shared that some of the scenes from the song, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, were not shown in India, as CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly asked the film to remove some ''sexually suggestive names.''

Reportedly, these scenes also include some of the beach shots of Hrithik and Deepika from different songs.

Soon after these posts went viral on X (formerly Twitter), fans started demanding the inclusion of these scenes in the OTT version of the film.

Fighter Box Office Report

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his social media accounts and shared the opening date collections of Fighter. Along with the post, he even predicted how big the film would churn out during the extended weekend. ''After an ordinary/average start in morning and noon shows, #Fighter picked up pace post 5 pm onwards on Day 1 [working day before the big holiday]… Agree, the biggie should’ve targeted a higher number on its opening day, but the good news is that the audience feedback is excellent and that should translate into big numbers today [Day 2; #RepublicDay,'' he wrote.

Meanwhile, Fighter also stars Rishabh Sawhney, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh in key roles.

