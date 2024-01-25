Fighter Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film showcases more drama on ground than sky

Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role. Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Fighter

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: January 25, 2024

January 25, 2024 Director: Siddharth Anand

Genre: Aerial Action Drama

Fighter Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial action drama 'Fighter' hit the big screens today, January 24. The film is Hrithik's first big release after 'Vikram Vedha', which was released in 2022. As per the trailer, it was evident that it will tell the story of some of the best Indian Air Force pilots, who will leave no stone unturned in saving the nation. However, the film is not only about IAF and fighter jets but also blends in emotional drama with massive action sequences. If you are looking to watch 'Fighter' this weekend, read this review till the end to know what the film has in store for you.

The Story

The story of 'Fighter' begins with Pakistan Army official and their sponsored terrorists discussing plans to infiltrate terrorism in India. Then comes the introduction of the lead stars where Hrithik plays the role of Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, who is the 'best' pilot at the Srinagar IAF station. Deepika Padukone, one of the chopper pilots and Anil Kapoor, who is their reporting boss.

Rishabh Sawhney plays the lead antagonist, Azhar Akhtar, who with the help of the Pakistan Army plans to attack the Indian Army. In one of the ambushes, one fighter jet, containing two pilots, crashes inside the PoK. However, they survive by ejecting themselves before the crash and get captured by enemies. Now, the Indian side decides to bring their officers back to the nation and this is the main storyline of 'Fighter'.

Direction

Siddharth Anand, who is popularly known for his action flicks like 'War' and 'Pathaan', certainly gave it all in his latest offering. But the thing which was felt lacking in 'Fighter' was the justified and full use of the lead stars. There are fight scenes in the air for almost a quarter of the movie, which hardly displays any acting from these stars. These are merely scenes with striking visuals. But in addition to action sequences, the movie also features a heartfelt backstory for each character.

The director has tried not to keep the film about the three lead stars, as the supporting cast of 'Fighter' is also completely utilised by the man behind the camera. For those who like films on nationalism will surely like it, as there are several scenes which will give you goosebumps.

Acting

The film features Hrithik, Deepika and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles and Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in supporting roles. Sharib Hashmi and Ashutosh Rana come as a surprise in the film and will win your heart even with a short screen presence.

If we talk about Fighter's lead cast, Anil Kapoor did what was required from his role, who is a tough and disciplined senior officer. Deepika Padukone as usual wins the heart with her natural and effortless acting. Lastly, Hrithik as Patty in 'Fighter' is not even close to his roles in 'Bang Bang' and 'War'. He was shown fighting enemies more on the ground than sky in the latest film.

On the other hand, the supporting cast also justified their on-screen presence nicely and you will not for a single second feel that they are any less than the lead.

Verdict

The aerial actioner was supposed to be more about action in the air. 'Fighter' showcases more drama on the ground than the sky. In the first half, the film also seems to be a bit slow but picks up around the interval portion. There are three or four heartfelt moments in the movie that will undoubtedly make people cry. Scenes with visual effects have been expertly portrayed by the director, and they don't look fake.

On the acting front, all the stars aced their job but got less time due to VFX-ed in-air fighting sequences. Overall, a good watch for only those who love films on nationalism. You won't be disappointed if you were hoping for something spectacular from the movie 'Fighter', since the plot mostly revolves around actual events, such as the 2019 Pulwama attack.