'Bade Miyan' Akshay Kumar, 'Chote Miyan' Tiger Shroff celebrate Republic Day in style in Jordan | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Akshay and Tiger will be seen together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, releasing in April.

'Bade Miyan' Akshay Kumar and 'Chote Miyan' Tiger Shroff celebrated the 75th Republic Day of India in style in Jordan. The two jointly shared a post on Instagram wherein the duo is seen carrying an Indian flag and running in Jordan, where they are currently shooting for a song from their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Both the stars gave the same caption for the video, which read, “New India, new confidence, new vision, our time has come. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind…. Jai Bharat.''

In the clip, the two stars are holding the flag and sprinting.

Watch the video:

For the post, both Akshay and Tiger used AR Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam song. In the clip, Akshay is seen dressed in a black shirt and pants, while Tiger chose an off-white outfit.

About upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

On January 24, 2024, the makers along with the lead cast shared the first teaser of the upcoming flick. ''Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan hai yeh, Bachke rehna inse, Hindustan hai yeh,'' they wrote along with the teaser.

The teaser began with the antagonist, Prithviraj Sukumaran, declaring war against India and challenging the country to dare to stop him from the upcoming 'apocalypse'. Then arrived the entry of the duo of Tiger and Akshay, who introduce themselves as 'soldiers' from the heart and 'devil' from the mind. They term themselves as 'Hindustan'. The teaser then showcased a bunch of high-octane action sequences featuring the duo.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens in April on the occasion of Eid. It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan. It will be the first big Bollywood clash of 2024.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Badshah roots for Munawar Faruqui, says 'waise mujhe kehne ki jarurat hai nahi..'