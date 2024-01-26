Bigg Boss 17: Badshah roots for Munawar Faruqui, says 'waise mujhe kehne ki jarurat hai nahi..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 17 will conclude on January 28, 2024/

Rapper Badshah has come out in support of Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar and said that he will surely win.

Taking to Instagram under the Stories section, Badshah shared a short video wherein he said, ''Waise to mujhe kehne ki zarurat nahi hai, lekin Bigg Boss mein Munawar hi jeetega. Vote karo, voting link yahaan hai, kyunki trophy to... pata he hai (I don't need to say this but we all know that Munawar will win Bigg Boss. Vote now, link is here. We all know the trophy will be lifted by).''

Not only Badshah but musician King also backed Munawar's journey on the show and encouraged fans to vote for him as the grand finale is just a few days away.

The musician said, "Hello, everyone, this is King, and I usually don't do this, but it's about my brother from another mother. So, you must have been following Bigg Boss. Waha pe Mera bhai Hai Munawar, and if you think he deserves to win the show, then please click the link below for him. And in case you are not following the show, still click the link and vote for him."

About Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

In the final elimination before the grand finale on January 28, 2024, Vicky Jain was evicted from the BB House. The five finalists, who will compete in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 include, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Ankita Lokhande.

The grand finale will air on ColorsTV on Sunday from 6 pm to midnight, making it the biggest finale ever in the show's history.