'Film industry bounced back with..': John Abraham on Pathaan completing one year

John Abraham played the antagonist in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which became one of the biggest hits of Hindi cinema. The Siddharth Anand directorial clocked one year on January 25, 2024, the day on which the director's latest film, Fighter, was also released in cinemas. On clocking one year, John recalled memories of playing an important character in Pathaan.

''Pathaan's anniversary will always be nostalgic for me personally and also for the Hindi film industry because this was the film that made us as an industry bounce back,'' he said.

''This film brought a lot of respect and glory back to the industry. It changed perception, emotion and the forward journey of the Hindi film industry. Just see how the film industry bounced back with Pathaan to deliver its biggest year ever in cinema,'' he added.

Speaking about the love John received for his performance in the film, the actor said, ''I will always have extremely fond memories of Pathaan for this reason because this industry is my home. The amount of love I have got for Pathaan is incredible. Playing an anti-hero and winning hearts is a very special feeling.''

John also expressed his desire to be a part of Yash Raj Films (YRF)'s Spy Universe in the future. ''I hope I continue to be a part of this YRF Spy Universe and enthral you all with my craft and passion towards cinema,'' he added.

About Pathaan

The film stars SRK and Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Pathaan also marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan as the lead after a long hiatus of four years. The film shattered every major box office record and grossed over Rs 1,000 crore, making it one of the most successful Bollywood films.

