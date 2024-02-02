'Ambani ke baad..': Tehelka Bhai gives a house tour of Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande's house in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande were one of the most loved couple contestants in Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sunny Arya, popularly known as Tehelka Bhai, recently gave a house tour of Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's house in Mumbai. Ever since the reality TV show concluded on January 28, 2024, fans have been wondering what their favourite housemates are up to outside the BB House. Earlier, there were reports that post eviction from the BB House, several housemates party together at Vicky's house in Mumbai.

In the video, Tehelka Bhai can be heard saying, ''Abhi thoda thoda dekh lo, itna bada ghar pure Mumbai mein Ambani ke baad Vicky bhaiya ka hai (After Ambani, Vicky Bhaiya has the biggest house in Mumbai, let's take a look).''

In the video, Tehelka Bhai also claimed the house has several movie theatre-like theatres in the house and three swimming pools.

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in December 2021.

More deets about Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 took place on January 28, 2024. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the show, taking home the prestigious trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a brand-new car. He lifted the trophy after defeating four other finalists in the grand finale that included Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar.

The grand finale was the longest-ever grand finale in Bigg Boss's history which began at 6 pm on January 28 and lasted till 1 am.

Ankita Lokhande finished the show in 4th position while Vicky Jain was eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 in the finale week.

