Thalapathy Vijay enters Tamil Nadu politics: Facts, films and all you need to know about Tamil star

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay on February 2 entered Tamil Nadu politics after he launched a political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazham (TVZ). However, the actor stated that he will not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections and will not be supporting other political parties. This means his party is eyeing the next Assembly Elections in 2026. Vijay is a household name in Tamil cinema and his films are some of the most successful ones in the industry.

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the highest-paid actors across India. Here are some more interesting facts about the actor-turned-politician.

His real name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar. Vijay has acted in five films as a child artist from 1984-1998, which were directed by his father SA Chandrasekhar. He has also acted as a child artist in Rajinikanth-starrer Naan Sivappu Manithan. His popularity is not only limited to Tamil Nadu, as the actor has a huge fan following in the neighbouring state of Kerala as well. He is the recipient of Tamil Nadu's one of the highest honours in the field of art, Kalaimaamani Award. Vijay had a sister, Vidhya, who died when she was just two years old. He is so fond of his sister that even his production house includes her name, VV Productions, which stands for Vidhya-Vijay Productions. In 2009, the actor launched his fan club named Vijay Makkal Iyakkam to carry out philanthropic activities. The organisation even supported the AIADMK alliance in the 2011 state elections. On the personal front, he is married to Sangeetha Sornalingam, whom he met in the UK. Apart from Tamil movies, Thalapathy has also featured in a song sequence of Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore (2011). On one of his trips to the US, Vijay saw Tom Cruise's beach house and was so impressed by it that he took a picture and built a replica of it in Neelankarai. 13 times in his film career, his characters' names have been 'Vijay'.

Popular films of Thalapthy Vijay:

Actor's latest flick titled Leo was a huge box office success. After four weeks of theatrical release, the film grossed over Rs 400 crore in India across all languages.

As per IMDb, here is the list of Thalapathy Vijay's top grossing films

Bigil - Directed by Atlee Kumar, Bigil also stars Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff in important roles. It was released in 2019.

Varisu - Also starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, the Vamshi Paidipally directorial grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Mersal - Another Atlee Kumar directorial, Mersal, features Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, and SJ Suryah.

Sarkar - Released in 2018, the film grossed over Rs 250 crore and starred Keerthy Suresh, Yogi Babu, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Master - The 2021 release also featured Vijay Sethupathi in an important role. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

