Chiranjeevi starrer 'Vishwambhara' to release on THIS date, shares new poster

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, who never misses to amaze his fans, is all geared up to set the screen on fire with his performance in the upcoming film titled Vishwambara. The makers of the film announced on social media with a striking poster along with the release date.

The makers of the film UV Creations shared a poster in which the silhouette of his seen and wrote in the caption, "A legend rises, Megastar @ChiruTweets sets his foot into the mighty world of #Vishwambara...Shoot in progress....In cinemas 10th Jan 2025".As the poster was unveiled, fans couldn't keep calm and thronged the comment section. One user said, "Poster looks great". Another user said, "I'm waiting my boss". "Best Movie after comeback loading". wrote the third user. Directed by Vassishta Mallidi, the film is all set to release on January 10, 2025. Other details of the film are yet to be revealed.

Chiranjeevi recently released a video of his gruelling training and went viral within no time. He was conferred with Padma Vibhushan. Legendary actress Vyjanthimala, Former Vice President M Venkiah Naidu and Telugu superstar K Chiranjeevi were among the recipients of the Padma Vibhushan award for 2024.

Chiranjeevi predominantly works as a producer and former politician. He has worked in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He has worked in several films including Subhalekha, Pranam Khareedu, Mana Voori Pandavulu, Rani Kasula Rangamma and 47 Natkal /47 among others.

