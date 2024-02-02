The Crew teaser: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu-starrer gets a new release date | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER The Crew will release on March 29, 2024

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu-starrer The Crew has been postponed. The movie, which was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on March 22, will now be released a week later on March 29. Announcing the new release date, Kareena shared a teaser of the upcoming flick on Instagram featuring all three leading ladies walking in air hostess uniform.

Sharing the teaser, Kareena wrote, ''Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served. #TheCrew releasing in theaters this March.''

Watch the teaser:

In the post, she also mentioned that several stars will also be making a special appearance in the film. These stars include Kapil Sharma, Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, among others.

Also Read: Poonam Pandey death news: Model and actress dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

About the film

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The Crew is mostly shot in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai. As per the logline of the film, it revolves around three air hostesses who lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

Earlier, speaking about Diljit being a part of the film, producer Rhea said, ''We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it's unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience.''

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor reviews Vikrant Massey-starrer 12 Fail, calls film's team 'legends'