Kajol drops UNSEEN throwback picture, says 'cannot remember where or when..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kajol was next be seen in Shashanka Chaturvedi's directorial, Do Patti.

Bollywood actress Kajol, who is quite active on Instagram, shared a throwback picture of herself on the platform. But what makes it even more interesting is the caption where the actress mentioned that she couldn’t recollect the moment when the picture was taken. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture of herself. She wrote in the caption, “I cannot remember where or when this picture was clicked.. Who can help me figure this out?”

See the post:

In the picture, the actress can be seen sporting short hair and big earrings as she stares away from the camera. Recently, her husband Ajay Devgn turned 55 and the actress had the most hilarious way of wishing her husband. She took to X and shared a picture of the actor.

The actress wrote, “Since I know your soooooo excited about your birthday that your jumping up and down like a kid and clapping your hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake… lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn. PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this please send it to me immediately #BirthdayBoy.”

Kajol and Ajay have worked together in several films such as Gundaraj, Raju Chacha, Ishq and Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha among many others. In 1994, the two started dating while filming Gundaraj. The two got married in 1999.​

On the work front

Kajol has a couple of projects, apart from Do Patti, in the pipeline including Vishal Furia's directorial Maa and a film with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Rajesh Sharma titled Sarzameen.

Also Read: 'Abhi bhi makeup mein hun': Aamir Khan's son Junaid spotted outside iconic Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai | WATCH

Also Read: Conan O'Brien returns to 'The Tonight Show' after 14 years, calls it 'weird'