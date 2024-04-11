Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Twitter Review: Netizens call Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer 'DISASTER'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is released alongside Ajay Devgn's Maidaan,

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is finally released in cinemas today, April 11, 2024. On the occasion of Eid, the Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial is clashing with Ajay Devgn's biographical drama Maidaan at the box office. Since many shows of BMCM have already begun, many people who are watching or have watched the film are putting out their first hand reviews on X (formerly Twitter). So, if you are also planning to watch the film in theatres this weekend, scroll down to get a brief idea about the film.

Calling Bade Miyan Chote MIyan, a 'disaster' film, one user wrote, ''The Biggest Disaster in the History of Indian Cinema. #BadeMiyaChoteMiyan. BMCM SCAM EXPOSED. BMCM CORPORATE SCAM.''

Another one wrote, ''#OneWordReview... #BadeMiyaChoteMiyan : UNBEARABLE. Rating: 1/2.Brings back memories of #War… Even #AkshayKumar’s and #TigerShroff star power cannot save this ship from sinking… EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT. #BMCMReview.''

Many social media users took jibe at BMCM, for example, one user wrote, ''Watching #BMCM. Theatre Is Fully Housefull With Loneliness.''

A user named Salim Khan took a jibe at the film in a unique style by comparing it with the OG film, starring Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote, ''#BadeMiyaChoteMiyan Ek Badhiya movie hai. Film mein entertainment bharpoor hai and Screenplay Tagda hai Aapko Baandhakar rakhti hai movie mein plus Gripping Story bhi hai. Amitabh and Govinda ki achii performance hai.''

Terming the film as 'disaster machine, a user posted, ''First epic disaster of 2024.''

On the other hand, there were a few positive reviews as well for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. A user named Prateek Mishra wrote, ''Just watched #BadeMiyaChoteMiyan movie totally Hollywood type what a great movie made by @aliabbaszafar sir so proud of you #AkshayKumar truly a action legend #TigerShroff so good but akshay sir maan gaye aapko asli action king is back. Aaram se yeh movie 400cr+ karegi.''

Another user praised the first half of BMCM and wrote, ''First half of #BMCM is just too good, the interval block has a great surprise stored for you. Akshay Kumar.''

