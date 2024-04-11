Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff deliver pure action and breathtaking thriller on screen

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar. Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: April 11, 2024

April 11, 2024 Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Genre: Action Thriller

Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan is finally released in cinemas amid high anticipation among fans. Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, the actioner starts with a mysterious attack, after which the biggest threat looms over India, following which the Indian army deploys two of its court-martialled soldiers to save the country from the dangerous conspiracy.

Story

A terrorist attack takes place as the story of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan commences, which becomes a point of concern for Indian ministers to senior army officers. The masked man who carried out this (Prithviraj) warns of major terrorist activities to come through a video message. After the martyrdom of many soldiers, Ronit Roy, seen in the role of Colonel Azad, makes a plan to deal with this matter. Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar (Captain Misha) brings court-martialled soldiers Captain Rajiv (Tiger Shroff) and Captain Firoz (Akshay Kumar) into the mission. The story moves forward and reaches Oxford, London, where Alaya F (Dr Parminder) in a bubbly avatar comes across Tiger Shroff and Manushi and learns that they are also a part of the mission and will be assisting the lead characters with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloning technologies.

Meanwhile, the story goes into flashbacks several times and establishes the old relationship of Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan i.e. Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar with the masked enemy Kabir. This flashback journey reveals how the masked enemy turned from a friend to an enemy. As per the storyline, Kabir is a scientist working on AI and cloning techniques, who wants to make soldiers for India with this technology, but the Army disapproves of his plan and now he wants to take revenge on them.

During this flashback, the character of Sonakshi Sinha is introduced which is quite small but important. She is also a scientist of the Indian Army, who prepares Karan Kavach for the defence of the country. Amidst all this, the story takes many twists and turns and tries to keep the audience engaged with amazing action sequences. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is full of suspense till the interval, however, the actual reason of the antagonist is revealed in the second half of the film.

Acting

'Bade Miyan' Akshay Kumar, who is known for action in the beginning of his career will be seen doing high-octane action in the film, from flying a bike to riding two horses together, he is strong in every action scene. At the age of 56, Akshay Kumar is seen breathing life into the action scenes like a newcomer. In terms of his comic timing in the film, it could have been better, because that has been Akshay's forte in his recent films.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff has emerged brilliantly in the character of Captain Rajiv. He will also be seen performing major action stunts and there is a lot of improvement in his facial expressions this time, if we compare it to his previous films. It can be said that people will get to see his best acting to date in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

In most of the scenes, Akshay and Tiger will be seen together, hence the coordination between the two is also amazing.

Talking about the antagonist, Prithviraj Sukumaran, without a shadow of a doubt dominated in the film and his heavy voice in the film will surely impress you. The modulation of his voice suited his expressions perfectly. Prithviraj Sukumaran's movements are also making him the perfect villain. Looking at him, it seems that he has completely made Kabir's character his own and has left no stone unturned in getting into it.

On the leading ladies' front, there are three actresses in the film including Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F but they certainly not lived up to the mark. Manushi Chhillar looked a little swift in her actions, but her expressions were blank. There was neither a glow on her face nor the strength in dialogue delivery that an army officer should have.

Alaya F looked good in the role of a cute bespectacled girl, who is a combination of mischievous and intelligent, but she got very little screen time. If she had got a little more screen time instead of Manushi, she could have done better. Lastly, Sonakshi Sinha's role in the film was irrelevant, which is not that important. She comes into the film as a side element, who is unable to establish anything more in the story than a filler.

Direction, Cinematography and Editing

From bikes to helicopters and war zone planes, the action scenes will certainly impress you as the audience may compare them to sequences in Hollywood films. However, the director could have worked on the story more, as it disintegrates at some places in the film, which takes a lot of time to handle and bring it on track.

Dialogues

The dialogues of the film will surely stay with the audience for a long time, however, there are only a few of them which will have any impact on you. There is a lot of repetition of dialogues. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen using the same dialogue many times in different scenes. 'Showoff' and 'Our ego is bigger than our talent' have been repeated many times, which showcases weak writing.

Music and Choreography

Music and choreography also play an important role in the film, where the story becomes weak, they act as a shield. There are many good dance numbers in the film wherein amazing choreography can be seen. The songs of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan may not interest you much but in the film, they have been included as per the situation between the scenes, hence they do not seem boring.

Verdict

If you are attracted to Hollywood action films like Mission Impossible and Fast and Furious, then this film is also made for you and you will be able to enjoy it ignoring the minor flaws. The work of the main three actors, including the antagonist, is fantastic. Female leads in the film looked quite weak, but their characters are not important enough to spoil your film experience. In such a situation, the film can definitely be watched once.