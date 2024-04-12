Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat's unexpected reunion grabs eyeballs at Anand Pandit's event | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat attended Anand Pandit's daughter's wedding reception in Mumbai.

Anand Pandit's daughter's wedding reception in Mumbai made headlines on Thursday as it was attended by many popular Bollywood celebrities. Several pictures and videos of B-town celebs from the star-studded event are doing rounds online but there is one video which grabbed the eyeballs of many is of Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat. Things were not right between the two since they were filming for their flick, Murder. Not only this, Emraan once called Mallika a 'bad kisser' on Koffee With Karan, following which the tussle between them surfaced officially. During the show, Emraan was also asked what one might find in Mallika's bedroom, to which, the actor answered, ''An idiot's guide to succeed in Hollywood."

Now, videos of Emraan and Mallika posing for paps and hugging each other are circulating online, which seem like the two stars have buried the hatchet. Fans are also expressing their happiness over their reunion and are super-excited to see them together on the big screens.

Watch the viral video:

In the video, Mallika is seen wearing a pink-coloured outfit while Emraan opted for a white-coloured shirt with a black blazer and matching pants. In 2021, in an interview with Mandira Bedi, Mallika recalled her tussle with Emraan and termed it 'childish'.

On the work front

Emraan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan alongside Sara Ali Khan, wherein he played the role of Ram Manohar Lohia. Emraan has many big projects in his kitty including Sanjay Gupta's directorial Shootout at Byculla, Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's Ground Zero and The Last Ride alongside Raashii Khanna. On the other hand, Mallika will next be seen in Tumhari Pyari Savita alongside Rajat Sharma and VC Vadivudaiyan's directorial Nagamathi.

