Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat, thanks them for heartfelt Eid celebration | Watch

Continuing his annual tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans outside his residence, Mannat, in Mumbai on Thursday. The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, stepped out to greet the crowd who had gathered to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with him.

Every year, on festivals and his birthday, Khan makes a point to come out and wave to his fans, who shower him with love and cheers. This year's Eid celebration was no different. The actor's appearance sent the crowd outside Mannat into a frenzy, with fans holding up posters, chanting his name, and wishing him a joyous Eid.

Khan, dressed in a traditional white kurta salwar, waved enthusiastically at his fans and even blew kisses in their direction. The heartwarming interaction was a sight to behold, showcasing the strong bond between the actor and his admirers.

Taking to social media later, Khan expressed his gratitude to his fans for making his Eid even more special. In a heartfelt message, he thanked them for their love and continued support. His captain reads, “Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity.”

SRK with Abram

Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his youngest son, AbRam Khan, who joined him in waving at the gathered crowd outside Mannat. During the event, Shah Rukh also tenderly kissed AbRam on the forehead. AbRam was dressed in a traditional white kurta and salwar for the occasion. The massive crowd had been eagerly awaiting the actor's appearance since early morning to catch a glimpse of the festive celebration.

Blockbuster 2023 for Shah Rukh Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan had a remarkable 2023, marking his return to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus. He kicked off the year with 'Pathaan', which raked in an impressive sum of Rs 543.05 crore at the domestic box office. Following that success, his second film of the year, 'Jawan' with Nayanthara, surpassed 'Pathaan', amassing Rs 643.87 crore nationwide. Wrapping up the year, he starred in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu, the film opened to largely positive reviews.

