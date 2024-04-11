Eid-al-Fitr 2024: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra to Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes on Eid 2024.

Eid Al Fitr 2024 is a significant religious holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims around the world. It is a time of celebration, gratitude, and reflection. In 2024, as people gathered with their families and loved ones to celebrate this joyous occasion, celebrities took to social media to extend their wishes to their fans.

Another important aspect of Eid-al-Fitr is forgiveness and reconciliation. It is a time to let go of grudges and start anew with a clean slate. Families and friends come together to forgive each other's mistakes and strengthen their relationships. This act of forgiveness brings people closer and spreads love and harmony.

As the day comes to an end, people continue to spread the love by visiting their neighbours and relatives. They exchange gifts, share food, and make new memories together. The spirit of Eid-al-Fitr continues to spread far and wide, uniting people from different communities and backgrounds.

Now everyone joined in to spread love and happiness on this special day. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor and others have shared heartfelt messages, beautiful photos, and videos, wishing their followers a blessed Eid filled with love, peace, and prosperity. Their kind words and warm wishes brought a sense of unity and solidarity among people of different backgrounds and cultures.

Let us have a look at the Bollywood celebs' Eid 2024 wishes here:

Priyanka Chopra shared a beautiful post related to Eid 2024 on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Missing sheer khurma and biriyani back home."

Eid 2024 Wishes

Salman Khan wished his fans and announced the title of his next film 'Sikandar' on Eid.

Sonakshi Sinha has also taken to her Instagram handle to share a few gorgeous pictures of her to wish her fans on Eid-al-Fitr 2024.

Huma Qureshi also treated her fans with beautiful pictures of her on Eid 2024.

Soha Ali Khan has also wished her fans on Eid 2024.

Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday have also extended Eid 2024 wishes.

Eid 2024 Wishes

Eid Mubarak to all!