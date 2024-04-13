Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's film sees MASSIVE drop on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released in cinemas alongside Maidaan.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan witnessed a massive drop on Friday after its collections fall nearly 50 per cent on second day of its theatrical release. The film was released on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and minted good number on Thursday, however, trade analysts predicted this fall due to a non-holiday Friday. As per Sacnilk.com, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned Rs 7 crore on April 12, taking the total box office collections to Rs 22.65 crore after two days. The business is expected to pick up good pace on Saturday and Sunday, despite facing tough competition from Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had an overall 15.54 per cent occupancy for its Hindi version in India, with a major contribution coming from its night shows.

About the film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead antagonist. On the leading ladies' front, BMCM features Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in pivotal roles.

Movie Review

India TV's Jaya Dwivedie in her review for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan wrote, ''If you are attracted to Hollywood action films like Mission Impossible and Fast and Furious, then this film is also made for you and you will be able to enjoy it ignoring the minor flaws. The work of the main three actors, including the antagonist, is fantastic. Female leads in the film looked quite weak, but their characters are not important enough to spoil your film experience. In such a situation, the film can definitely be watched once..''

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat's REUNION after 20-year feud steals spotlight: Here's how it all started

Also Read: Salman Khan gives GIFT to his fans on Eid, announces film with AR Murugadoss titled Sikandar