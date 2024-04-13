Sonu Sood defends Swiggy delivery boy who stole customer's shoes, says 'buy him a new pair of..'

Follow us on Image Source : X Sonu Sood will next be seen in Fateh.

Sonu Sood, who helped thousands of people during the peak of coronavirus and is still available for those in need, has now come out in support of the grocery delivery guy who stole shoes from outside the house of a customer. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor defended the delivery guy and urged the authorities and his grocery delivery company not to take action against him. ''If Swiggy’s delivery boy stole a pair of shoes while delivering food at someone’s house. Don’t take any action against him. In fact buy him a new pair of shoes. He might be really in need. Be kind,'' he wrote in favour of the delivery guy.

Check out Sonu Sood's post:

Here's tha viral video:

Netizens' reaction

Fans of Sonu Sood applauded his 'sweet' gesture, however, there is a section of social media users as well who didn't like the actor's 'justification' for stealing in any manner. One user wrote, ''Asking for no action is still okay, but don't justify it by giving nonsensical arguments.Poverty/Need is no justification for stealing. There are millions of people, poorer than this delivery guy, who work hard and earn their livelihood. They don't steal. Justifying stealing is an insult to their hustle.'' ''If a chain snatcher steels your gold chain then don't take action against him in fact buy him a new gold chain. He might be really in need. Be kind,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''And what if he is a consistent thief and he is doing it regularly?'' Check out more reactions from netizens below.

Meanwhile on the work front, Sonu Sood will next be seen in Fateh. Apart from this, Sonu Sood also has a couple of other big projects in his kitty. He will also be seen in Mohanlal-starrer Rambaan, directed by Joshiy. It will be released in 2025. He also has an untitled project, helmed by Siddharth Anand. He will also be seen in Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-starrer Madha Gaja Raja.

Also Read: Anupam Kher remembers late actor Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary, says 'Your memory is infectious!'

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat's REUNION after 20-year feud steals spotlight: Here's how it all started