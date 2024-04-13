'There's a lot...', Vikrant Massey wants to work with Vidhu Vinod Chopra after success of 12th Fail

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's latest offering 12th Fail has been one of the most successful and loved films of 2023. The film, not only garnered good reviews from the audience but also from the critics. The film is inspired by a real-life person, who after many struggles went on to become a successful IPS officer. Recently, in an interview with PTI, Vikrant Massey revealed that he is looking forward to many more collaborations with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra after the success of the film.

Vikrant Massey said in the interview, "There's a lot more to do and many stories that I want to tell. There are so many more movies that Vinod sir and I want to make together. So it's just the beginning." He further added, "I'm really glad that I got this opportunity to play Manoj. If I have to thank someone besides the audience, then it has to be Vinod sir. He really entrusted me with this role. He's given me my own restart moment."

Vikrant Massey, who is also known for his critically acclaimed performance in films such as “Dil Dhadakne Do”, “Haseen Dilruba”, “Death in the Gunj” and “Chhapaak”, said the theatrical success has opened many doors for him and it will be “foolish” to change his approach after one success.

Vikrant Massey will next be seen in The Sabarmati Report. The makers recently released the teaser and was praised by netizens for his exceptional acting skills. The story of Raashi Khanna and Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report is based on the Gujarat railway incident of 2002. Vikrant's next is based on the Godhra incident and Gujarat riots. Apart from him and Raashi, Jawan actor Riddhi Dogra is also going to be seen in an important role in this movie. The film will be released on the big screen on May 3, 2024.

