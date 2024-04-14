Watch: First visuals of CCTV footage at Salman Khan's Bandra home show two unidentified accused on bike

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Snapshot from CCTV footage

In a shocking incident, two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside actor Salman Khan's house in Bandra, Mumbai on early Sunday morning. The Mubai Police enhanced security around Khan's residence and launched a search for the accused.

According to the police, the two persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area, where the actor resides, at around 5 am and fled from the spot.

Security outside Khan's residence was stepped up and the police were collecting footage of the CCTV cameras installed near his house to identify the persons, the police officials said.

There was no official word from the police or Khan's family on whether the actor was present in the house at the time of the incident.

Earlier in March last year, an e-mail threatening Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person under Indian Penal Code sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

(With PTI inputs)