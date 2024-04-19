Salman Khan firing case updates: Shooter Sagar Pal took up gun firing training in Bihar, says crime branch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/X On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan firing case is unfolding many new developments after the Mumbai crime branch investigation with the two accused is being undertaken. In the latest updates, the crime branch has learnt that the shooter, Sagar Pal, took up gun-firing training from somewhere near his village in the west Champaran district of Bihar. Investigation has also revealed that the accused had also conducted a recce of Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse 4-5 days before the firing in Mumbai. However, the plan to fire was already decided to be undertaken in Mumbai itself. It is clear from the preliminary investigation that their motive was to spread terror... Firing at Salman's house in Mumbai gives more media coverage and publicity.

Accused Vicky Gupta's brother Sonu Gupta is also being interrogated. Sonu lived in Chandigarh. He used to work as a labourer and the phone records have revealed that Vicky Gupta talked to his brother till late night of April 13 and talked on the phone many times.

Both the accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were produced before Mumbai's Killa court on Tuesday and the two accused will remain in police custody till April 25. Police sought 14 days of police custody of both the accused.

The police told the court in this case that it may have international connections and the police want to investigate further on who provided the bike and other items to the accused. The weapon used for open firing outside the actor's house is still missing.

How the accused were arrested?

The police identified two shooters after investigating CCTV footage and arrested them in Gujarat's Bhuj. Due to the suspicion that both the accused had fire weapons, help was taken from Bhuj police. Both of them are arrested nearly 40 km away from Bhuj.

