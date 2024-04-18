Newly engaged Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth arrive at MAMI Film Festival hand-in-hand | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth spotted hand-in-hand

Heeramandi actor Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth surprised everyone by getting engaged. The couple made the revelation through their Instagram post. They share a selfie where Aditi could be seen flaunting her ring. Now after their engagement, the couple was spotted together for the first time. On Thursday, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidharth appeared on the red carpet of the MAMI film festival in Mumbai.

Aditi and Siddharth were spotted together

On April 17, Aditi wished her future husband by sharing some pictures on his birthday. Now on Thursday, the couple attended the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image Film Festival 2024 in Mumbai. During this time the actress was seen in a black look. Whereas, Siddharth was seen in a denim look. Both of them posed for the media holding each other's hands.

Varinder Chawla shared the adorable video on Instagram. Fans are commenting heavily on the video. One Insta user wrote, "My prediction is for Aditi and Siddharth. These two will be an ideal couple and will set an example of true love." Another fan wrote, "When are you getting married?" Apart from this, many fans called this pair a great pair.

Aditi Siddharth's love story

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's friendship started on the sets of the 2021 Tamil-Telugu film Maha Samudram'. After this, both were spotted together several times. And the finally revealed their relation ship in public after their engagement. Let us tell you, that Aditi Rao Hydari was married to Satyadeep Misra. However, this relationship did not last for long and both of them got divorced in the year 2013.

Aditi and Siddharth's work front

Aditi Rao Hydari will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi, the trailer of which has been released recently. At the same time, Siddharth is also busy with his upcoming projects.

