'2 little feet are on their way...', Masaba Gupta announces pregnancy with husband Satyadeep Misra | See Post

Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta is expecting her first child with husband and actor Satyadeep Misra. The couple took to their Instagram profile to share a joint post. The couple revealed in this post that they are expecting their firstborn. 'In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings, and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad,' read their caption. From Kriti Sanon to Parineeti Chopra, most Bollywood celebs have wished the soon-to-be parents in the comment section.

Grandmother-to-be, Neena Gupta also shared the same photo on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai."

Satyadeep Misra and Masaba Gupta's love story

Satyadeep Misra and Masaba Gupta recently surprised everyone by sharing the news of their marriage. Satyadeep had shared that the wedding was not a 'secret' and they just wanted to do something small and private. "We wanted to do it intimately. We went and signed the marriage certificate in the morning and had a little party. There was nothing secret about it. I also feel strongly that secrecy will affect your relationship and you have to be open about it. It's just that the pictures came out and everyone was like, 'Oh wow,'" said Misra.

This is how their love story started!

Talking about their love story, Satyadeep said that they met during the shooting of 'Masaba Masaba' Season 1, where he was playing the role of Masaba's ex-husband. He said, “It was an eight-day program and I came with a broken leg. Maybe it was sympathy. I am not much of a talker but I can talk to her for hours. I love being around her and I feel happiest when I go back home and spend three hours with her. So it felt right,” the actor said.

