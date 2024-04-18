Sandeep Vanga loses cool to another criticism, trolls Adil Hussain on 'regret doing Kabir Singh' statement

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sandeep Reddy Vanga trolled Adil Hussain for his latest statement

South cinema filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga made his Bollywood debut as a director with the Shahid Kapoor starrer film Kabir Singh. This film proved to be a blockbuster at the box office, but on the other hand, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer was heavily criticised by the audience and critics. Recently, Kabir Singh actor Adil Hussain has given a big statement expressing regret for doing this film. On which Sandeep, without wasting any time, retaliated and bashed the actor on X (previously known as Twitter).

What did Adil Hussain say?

Adil Hussain is known as a veteran actor of Hindi cinema. He has made his mark with strong acting in arts films and is best known for his role of Sridevi's husband in English Vinglish. Recently, in an interview given to a podcast, Adil said that doing the film Kabir Singh was his biggest mistake and he regrets featuring in that film.

Now Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has given his reaction to this statement of Adil Hussain. "Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did. I regret casting u, knowing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help! Now smile properly," wrote Vanga in his latest tweet.

Kabir Singh was a blockbuster

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Telugu film Arjun Reddy featuring Vijay Deverakonda. Shahid Kapoor achieved immense success at the box office and made a bumper collection of Rs 278 crores. With this, the film proved to be a blockbuster. But is still criticised for its content. The film was tagged as misogynistic and was accused of promoting a patriarchal mindset. However, later Vanga's latest release Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor made Kabir Singh look better.

Also Read: SLB are you watching? Kriti Sanon shares stunning pictures with Ranveer Singh from Kashi Ghats