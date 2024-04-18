SLB are you watching? Kriti Sanon shares stunning pictures with Ranveer Singh from Kashi Ghats

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh walked for Manish Malhotra in Varanasi

Bollywood actors Ranveer Sing and Kriti Sanon walked for Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Varanasi on April 14th. The confluence of tradition with modernity was visible at Namo Ghat on Sunday. Ranveer and Kriti also walked the ramp in this fashion show organised to promote Banarasi handicrafts. More than 40 models gave a new dimension to the identity of Banaras by wearing Banarasi handicraft clothes prepared by famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Now Kriti has taken to her Instagram profile to share some stunning pictures from the ramp walk.

Kriti Sanon can be seen dressed in a red lehenga where as Ranveer wore a golden-wine-coloured dhoti-sherwani. The actors look so magical in these photos that one would want them to be cast in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

The theme of this fashion show organized by the Indian Minority Foundation (IMF) at Namo Ghat was - 'Prayas: Heritage of Kashi.' A part of the two-day event was a fashion show. Its theme was 'Banarasi Saree-A Tapestry of Indian Culture and Craftsmen'. Wearing handmade Banarasi textiles including royal Banarasi silk sarees, the fashion show showcased a wonderful blend of tradition with modernity.

These celebrities including diplomats from 20 countries participated

Diplomats and ambassadors from 20 countries, fashion designers, film personalities, heads of weaver community associations and IMF convener, and Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu attended the event. Manish Malhotra launched the collection to promote the rich Banarasi handicrafts. He also announced to join 15 weavers of Kashi. The ace designer also added that he will open stores dedicated to Banarasi hand collection across the country. Sandhu said Modi's mantra of Vocal for Local and Local to Global has boosted the demand for rich Varanasi handloom products across the world.

