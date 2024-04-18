'Kisike Baap Ki Industry Nahi Hai...', Vidya Balan ends nepotism debate with a bang

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Vidya Balan ends nepotism debate with a bang

Vidya Balan is currently in the news for her film Do Aur Do Pyaar along with Pratik Gandhi. The National Award-winning actor is promoting the film vigorously. Meanwhile, Vidya is also making many revelations about her struggle and has reacted to the nepotism debate in Bollywood. For the unversed, Vidya is included in the list of those actors who came into the industry without a godfather and made a name for themselves. Vidya has got recognition in the industry based on her excellent acting. When asked about the star kids having an upper hand in the film industry, the Do Aur Do Pyaar actor had the most applaud-worthy reaction to it.

Here's what Vidya Balan said

During a recent media interaction, Vidya Balan along with co-star Pratik Gandhi was asked a question about nepotism. Here's what the actor said, "I don't know how to answer this because nepotism or no nepotism I am here. Kisi ke baap ki industry nahin hai ye, werna har baap ka beta ya beti successfull hote. (Nobody's father owns this industry. Otherwise, every father's son or daughter would have been successful.) So, I feel it really doesn't matter." Not only did the people sitting in the audience, clapped for Vidya, but Pratik, who was sitting next to her was seen nodding his head in agreement.

"I am happy doing my own work. Many times I felt that maybe if I had gotten the support of some people, people would have been a little kinder in that phase. But I guess it doesn't really matter," the actor further said.

Do Aur Do Pyaar will be released on this day

Talking about the work front, Vidya Balan will be seen in the film Do Aur Do Pyaar with Pratik Gandhi. The teaser of this film along with a song sung by veteran singer Lucky Ali, has also been released. The film also stars Ileana D'Cruz. Do Aur Do Pyaar will be released in theaters on April 19. Apart from this, Vidya will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri.

